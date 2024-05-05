AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzania declares Cyclone Hidaya 'no longer a threat'
As it approached, the storm had caused much heavier rainfall than normal in coastal areas but no casualties or damage were reported.
Tanzania declares Cyclone Hidaya 'no longer a threat'
 Cyclone Hidaya had made a landfall in Tanzania and Kenya on Saturday. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 5, 2024

Tanzania said a cyclone that made landfall on Saturday has lost its strength and was no longer a threat to the country.

Tropical Cyclone Hidaya had triggered heavy rains and winds as it rolled towards Tanzania and neighbouring Kenya, countries already battered by torrential downpours and floods that have left more than 400 people dead across East Africa in recent weeks.

In a statement published early Sunday on X, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority said that Hidaya had "completely lost its strength" after making landfall on Mafia Island in the Indian Ocean on Saturday.

"Therefore, there is no further threat of Tropical Cyclone 'Hidaya' in our country," it added.

Torrential rains

Beaches on the Indian Ocean coast were deserted, shops were closed and marine transport suspended in the Zanzibar archipelago as the country braced for the cyclone.

As it approached, the storm had caused much heavier rainfall than normal in coastal areas but no casualties or damage were reported.

At least 155 people have died in Tanzania as heavier-than-usual torrential rains linked to the El Nino weather pattern triggered floods and landslides last month.

In neighbouring Kenya, which had also taken precautions for the cyclone, a total of 210 people have been killed in flood-related incidents.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us