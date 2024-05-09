Mavin Records: A music label's influence in Africa and beyond
Mavin Records: A music label's influence in Africa and beyond
Mavin Records, one of Africa’s biggest and most influential entertainment companies is marking 12 years in the music business.
May 9, 2024

By Charles Mgbolu

International-selling music stars such as Tiwa Savage, record-breaking entertainer Rema, and Grammy-nominated performer Ayra Star are all linked to Mavin Records.

Tiwa Savage, however, announced her departure from the label for American music label, Universal Music Group in May 2019.

Sultry singer Johny Drill, singer-songwriter Crayon, Magixx, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, and Lifesize Teddy are also current signees to the label and have a strong fan base in Nigeria and across the continent.

Mavin Records was founded on May 8, 2012, by Michael Collins Ajereh, known in the business as Don Jazzy.

The label soon became a magnet for talented artists in Nigeria, launching young music careers to international fame.

After Mo Hits Records, which he (Don Jazzy) co-founded with another notable Nigerian entertainer (D'banj), went defunct in 2012, Don Jazzy zeroed in on the vision of the Afrobeats he wanted, signing stars such as Wande Coal, Tiwa Savage, Dija, Reekado Banks, and Korede Bello into the newly formed Mavin Records.

Even though this first generation of Mavin Stars is no longer with the label, Mavin has continued to push to unprecedented heights.

Mavin acts also worked with African acts across different regions.

Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz featured then Mavin act Tiwa Savage on the hit song 'Fire' in 2017 and Rema featured Cameroonian singer Yseult in 'wine' are classic examples.

On Instagram, Don Jazzy posted a ‘thank you’ emoji to commemorate the feat, while former signee Reekado Banks wrote, ‘’Thankful for the opportunity.’’

Mavin’s record pushes beyond developing the talent of its in-house artists as it continually works to enhance capacity for the next generation of music leaders.

The Mavin Future Five is an immersive internship programme where young professionals are linked with industry leaders across varying facets of the entertainment industries, music executives, and professionals to impact their work culture, personal philosophy, and vision.

In February 2024, Universal Music Group (UMG), announced a multi-million dollar majority investment in Mavin, referring to the label as Mavin Global further underscoring the label's status as a leading continental and global music brand with so much more to offer.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
