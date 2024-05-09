AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Chad opposition claims win ahead of election results
Chad's opposition candidate in the May 6 presidential election Succes Masra has claimed he won the polls in the first round of voting.
Succes Masra claims to have proof that he won Chad's May 6, 2024 presidential election. / Photo : Others
May 9, 2024

Chadian opposition leader and current transitional Prime Minister Succes Masra has claimed he won the Central African nation's May 6 presidential election in the first round.

Masra, 40, a main opposition challenger to transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby, made the announcement in a live broadcast on Facebook, ahead of a scheduled announcement of the provisional results by the country's electoral agency.

"We have won as a people thanks to you the people who put us in the lead in the first round according (to) 90% of centralised results from ballot boxes, which confirm the victory in the first round," Masra said.

"I have thousands of proofs of this. You have it too since you yourself have documented the truth of the ballot box because you will know the truth and the truth will set you free," he added.

With tensions running high, large numbers of security forces deployed at major intersections in the capital N'Djamena ahead of the results announcement.

SOURCE:Reuters
