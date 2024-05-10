Andy Murray says he has bounced back from an ankle ligament and will participate in the ATP Challenger Tour in Bordeaux, France, beginning on May 13.

The 36-year-old has not competed since he ruptured his ankle ligament late in his third-round match at the Miami Open against Tomas Machac in March.

The Scot has also committed to playing in the Gonet Geneva Open, which starts on May 19, and the French Open, which starts on May 26.

And the 36-year-old will be playing both singles and doubles in Paris, partnering fellow Briton Dan Evans in the doubles event.

Murray’s participation on the clay had been in doubt after he injured tendons in his left ankle at the Miami Masters.

Video from the match shows Murray suddenly limping in pain and throwing down hisracket just after returning a ball.

The former world No. 1’s recovery went well, and he will now play three clay-court events.

Murray had a metal hip inserted in 2019 and has defied doctors by returning to the sport.

