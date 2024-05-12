AFRICA
Internet services were disrupted in East Africa on Sunday following a major outage.
May 12, 2024

Internet connectivity was disrupted in and around several East African nations on Sunday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, adding that the incident was linked to failures affecting the SEACOM and EASSy subsea cable systems.

Tanzania and the French island of Mayotte were experiencing a high impact on internet connectivity, while Mozambique and Malawi were seeing a medium impact, Netblocks' said on social media platform X.

Internet firm Cloudflare said on one of its X accounts that monitors trends that internet disruptions were ongoing in Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar as a result of faults reported on the East African Submarine Cable System (EASSy) and SEACOM cables.

SOURCE:Reuters
