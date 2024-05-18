SPORTS
History as Bayer Leverkusen win Bundesliga season unbeaten
Bayer Leverkusen have also qualified for the Europa League final and the German Cup final.
Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso and his players celebrate with the Bundesliga trophy.    / Photo: AFP
May 18, 2024

Champions Bayer Leverkusen edged past Augsburg 2-1 on the last matchday on Saturday to become the first team in the history of the Bundesliga to complete a full season without a loss.

Xabi Alonso's treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches.

Victor Boniface intercepted a ball from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek to tap in for the lead in the 12th minute before Robert Andrich, part of Germany's Euro 2024 preliminary squad, doubled the advantage from close range in the 27th.

Augsburg cut the deficit with Mert Komur just past the hour.

Leverkusen, who face Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday and also take on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25, finished in top spot on 90 points, 17 ahead of second-placed VfB Stuttgart.

SOURCE:Reuters
