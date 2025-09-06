Morocco made history on Friday, becoming the first African side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America. They secured their spot with a 5-0 thrashing of Niger in Rabat.

This dominant win gave Morocco an unassailable lead in Group E, with two matches to spare.

Tanzania's 1-1 draw against Republic of Congo in Brazzaville earlier in the day paved the way for Morocco's qualification.

Morocco's qualification has set the tone for the African qualifiers, and other teams will be looking to follow in their footsteps, with Nigeria playing against Rwanda on Saturday.

With several teams still in contention, the road to the World Cup in North America is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable journey.

Other matches played