SPORTS
2 min read
FIFA picks Liberian football great Weah to lead anti-racism fight
Ballon d'Or winner George Weah leading the charge alongside other African greats like Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor and Mercy Akide.
FIFA picks Liberian football great Weah to lead anti-racism fight
Former Liberian football player George Weah at the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony. / AFP
September 5, 2025

FIFA unveiled a star-studded 16-member Players' Voice Panel on Friday to tackle racism in the sport, with former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah leading the charge alongside greats like Didier Drogba and Brazilian Olympic stalwart Formiga.

The diverse group spans male and female players from 14 countries and will advise on anti-racism strategies, participate in educational programmes and contribute to reforms across football.

"These 16 panel members will support education at all levels of the game and promote new ideas for lasting change," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"They will further push for a shift in football culture, making sure measures to counter racism are not just talked about, but actioned, both on and off the pitch.

"Let's be clear on this: racism and discrimination are not simply wrong – they are crimes. All incidents of racism, whether in stadiums or online, must be fully punished both by football and across society."

Semenyo was racially abused

Recommended

When Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo was racially abused on the opening day of the Premier League season at Liverpool last month, Infantino had said the Players' Voice Panel would get in touch with the Ghana international.

"Football brings unity and development. It also enhances humanity," said Weah, the only African player to win the Ballon d'Or and a former president of Liberia.

"I will always exert all efforts, as I have done in the past and continue to do, to promote the sport because football is life. I am honoured to serve in this role."

At the FIFA Congress last year, soccer's world governing body updated its disciplinary code to include increased fines for racist abuse against players, match officials or team staff, with the maximum limit now set at 5,000,000 Swiss francs ($6.24 million).

A three-step anti-discrimination procedure has also been adopted which involves the referee requesting a public announcement to call for such behaviour to cease, suspending the match until it stops and, in some scenarios, abandoning the match altogether.

Players' Voice Panel lineup: George Weah (Liberia), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), Mercy Akide (Nigeria), Ivan Cordoba (Colombia), Didier Drogba (Côte d'Ivoire), Khalilou Fadiga (Senegal), Formiga (Brazil), Jessica Houara (France), Maia Jackman (New Zealand), Sun Jihai (China PR), Blaise Matuidi (France), Aya Miyama (Japan), Lotta Schelin (Sweden), Briana Scurry (United States), Mikael Silvestre (France) and Juan Pablo Sorin (Argentina).

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us