FIFA unveiled a star-studded 16-member Players' Voice Panel on Friday to tackle racism in the sport, with former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah leading the charge alongside greats like Didier Drogba and Brazilian Olympic stalwart Formiga.

The diverse group spans male and female players from 14 countries and will advise on anti-racism strategies, participate in educational programmes and contribute to reforms across football.

"These 16 panel members will support education at all levels of the game and promote new ideas for lasting change," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"They will further push for a shift in football culture, making sure measures to counter racism are not just talked about, but actioned, both on and off the pitch.

"Let's be clear on this: racism and discrimination are not simply wrong – they are crimes. All incidents of racism, whether in stadiums or online, must be fully punished both by football and across society."

