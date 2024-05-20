AFRICA
2 MIN READ
African Union: Coup attempt in DRC source of 'great concern'
DR Congo military said it had foiled a coup attempt following deadly gunshots near the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi in the capital Kinshasa involving "foreigners and Congolese".
African Union: Coup attempt in DRC source of 'great concern'
DRC President Felix was reelected as DRC president in December 2023. Photo: AFP / Others
May 20, 2024

The head of the African Union Commission said he was following events in the Democratic Republic of Congo with "great concern" and "strongly condemns" an attempted coup there.

The DR Congo military said on Sunday it had foiled a coup bid near the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi in the capital Kinshasa involving "foreigners and Congolese".

Shots were heard near the Palais de la Nation that houses the president's offices at the time of the coup attempt in the early hours of Sunday, according to a number of sources.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns this attempted coup d'etat and welcomes the control of the situation announced by the country's defence and security forces", the AU said in a statement issued late Sunday.

"He is delighted that all the leaders of republican institutions are safe and sound," the statement said.

"He takes this opportunity to condemn any use of force to change the constitutional order in any African state whatsoever."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us