Kenya's President William Ruto is in the United States for a state visit officially scheduled for Thursday, May 23.

The Kenyan government says Ruto's American trip will run from May 20 to May 24.

Besides being hosted by President Joe Biden, Ruto also planned to meet Kenyans living in Atlanta, Georgia, and also pay a visit to Tyler Perry Studios.

His tour is the first state visit by a Kenyan president to the US in two decades, and the first by an African leader since Ghana's then-President John Kufuor's visit in September 2008.

Uhuru Kenyatta's visits to the US

Ruto's predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta made an official visit to the US in October 2021, and was hosted by Biden.

Kenyatta had also been hosted by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump at the White House in August 2018, and again in February 2020.

Now, why is Ruto's visit to the US classified as state visit, and Kenyatta's as official or working visits?

In the US, there are five types of visits accorded to topmost government officials.

Diplomatic protocol

These are state visit, official visit, official working visit, working visit, and private visit.

In diplomatic protocol, a state visit is the highest level of international visit, confirming the good relationship between countries. Kenya is the third-highest recipient of US security aid in Sub-Saharan Africa, symbolising the two nations' cordial relations.

But who exactly determines the category of visit that a foreign leader is accorded?

USA's National Security Council and the State Department advise the president on the rank of visit to grant a foreign head of state.

Accommodation at Blair House

Okay, now what happens during a state visit to the US?

The guest is offered a room for four days and three nights at Blair House, the US president's official guest house, located 480 metres from the White House.

On the state visit date, the foreign leader is accorded arrival ceremony at the White House, including a guard of honour, 21-gun salute, and hoisting of the two countries' flags. The two leaders thereafter hold diplomatic talks and then make a joint press briefing.

Later, a state dinner is hosted at the White House. Before dinner is served, the host president makes a speech and proposes a toast to the visiting head of state. Gifts may be exchanged.

Small delegations

On the final day, the visiting president is accorded departure ceremony.

Note that during state visits, the cost of accommodation, transport, food, and emerging expenses within the host country are footed by the host nation.

Presidents are encouraged to keep their delegations small.

Also note that a country can only have one state visit during a US president's four-year term.

Official visit

Now, what happens during official visits? Unlike state visit, a 19-gun salute is accorded to the visiting president during official visit.

The US hosts the foreign leader at Blair House for three nights and four days. In this case, the dinner is called official, and not state dinner.

Official working visit and a working visit are largely meetings called by the host president. There are no dinners or luncheons for the guest.

A private visit refers to when a visiting president makes a personal trip, and might not meet his foreign counterpart.

