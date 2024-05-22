AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tyler Perry: Why I did not meet Kenya's Ruto during his visit
American actor Tyler Perry has said that he did not meet Kenya's President William Ruto on Tuesday because he was committed elsewhere.
Tyler Perry is a renowned actor and filmmaker in the United States. / Photo: AP
May 22, 2024

By Brian Okoth

American filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry has said that his "schedule was booked" on Tuesday, hence he failed to meet Kenya's President William Ruto, who is on a state visit to the United States.

Ruto, who toured the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, was received by television host Steve Harvey.

Perry has said in an Instagram statement on Wednesday that his diary was full.

"Unfortunately my schedule was booked and I'm heartbroken that I couldn't move things around in time to be there to greet President Ruto of Kenya as he and his family and delegation toured Tyler Perry Studios.

Perry promises to visit Kenya

"The good news is that means I will have to make my way to Kenya very soon! I am honoured, humbled, and thankful that you stopped by President Ruto. Thank you @iamsteveharveytv for stepping in. What a blessing."

Ruto, who travelled to the capital Washington DC on Wednesday, was received by US First Lady Jill Biden, ahead of the Kenyan leader's state visit ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

Ruto is the first African head of state to be accorded US state visit since 2008, when Ghana's John Kufuor of Ghana was hosted by George Bush.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
