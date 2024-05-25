SPORTS
Rugby: South Africa's Sharks win European Challenge Cup trophy
Sharks defeated Gloucester 36-22 in Challenge Cup final in London.
European Challenge Cup - Final - Gloucester Rugby v Sharks / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2024

The Sharks became the first South African side to win a major European club rugby union trophy when they beat Gloucester 36-22 in Friday's Challenge Cup final in London.

No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, full-back Aphelele Fassi and wing Makazole Mapimpi all scored tries for the Sharks, with fly-half Siya Masuku landing eight of his nine kicks at goal in a 21-point haul.

Victory saw the Sharks qualify for next season's Champions Cup.

But defeat meant English Premiership side Gloucester failed to add to their Challenge Cup final victories of 2006 and 2015.

