Kenya's Beatrice Chebet sets 10,000m world record
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet has set a new world record in the 10,000 metres women's race at the Prefontaine Classic in the US.
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet completed the 10,000 metres race in 28 minutes, 54.14 seconds to set a new world record on May 25, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 26, 2024

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya set a world record in the 10,000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic meet in Oregon, the United States, on Saturday, finishing in 28 minutes, 54.14 seconds.

Chebet bested the previous record of 29.01.03 set by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey at FBK Stadium in the Netherlands on June 8, 2021.

Chebet finished ahead of Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who finished in 29:05.92 in cloudy and cool temperatures at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Chebet, 24, won the silver medal at the 5,000 metres at the world championships at Hayward Field in 2022.

Diamond League series

She won the bronze in the event at the worlds last year in Budapest.

The Prefontaine Classic is the lone American stop on the international Diamond League series.

SOURCE:AP
