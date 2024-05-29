The family of 40-year-old Kenyan national Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, who was found dead on Mt. Everest on May 22, has resolved to "let his body remain" on the mountain.

Describing the decision as "difficult", the family said in a statement on Wednesday that it reached an agreement "after extensive consultations and careful consideration of all circumstances."

"Cheruiyot fell into a crevasse 48 metres from the summit (8,848 metres) and retrieving his body from that high up would be risky for the rescue team; the family does not wish to endanger any life," the family said on X social network.

"Cheruiyot had a profound love for the mountains, and they loved him in return. We find solace in knowing he rests in his happy place."

Memorial service

Cheruiyot was an employee of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), one of the largest banks in the East African nation.

His family said it will hold a memorial service in the capital Nairobi and at his rural home in the Rift Valley county of Nandi on dates to "be communicated in due course."

