Carlos Alcaraz fought back to defeat Alexander Zverev in a five-set French Open final on Sunday and become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

The 21-year-old battled cramps to recover from 2-1 down in sets and win a gripping contest 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 after four hours and 19 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-3, then Zverev won the second set 6-2 and the third 7-5 to move ahead.

The world number three has now won three Grand Slams, after his Wimbledon title last year and his U.S. Open triumph in 2022, and he has a perfect record in major finals.

The 21-year-old also became the seventh man and the youngest to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

Tough match

Alcaraz owns two Grand Slam trophies already. He won the U.S. Open on hard courts in 2022 and Wimbledon on grass last year.

The 21-year-old from Spain can become the youngest man to claim a major title on all three surfaces.

Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, is trying to win his first Slam title. He was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and bowed out in the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years.

Hours before Zverev won his semifinal this time, on Friday, word emerged from a Berlin district court that an out-of-court settlement had ended a trial stemming from a former girlfriend’s accusation of assault during a 2020 argument.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.