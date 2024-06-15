TÜRKİYE
Turkish president discusses situation in Gaza with Brazilian counterpart
"The pressure on Israel must be increased and sustained in order to end the oppression," says President Erdogan.
President Erdogan and his Brazilian counterpart President Lula da Silva met in Italy to discuss the Gaza situation. / Photo: AA Archive  
June 15, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Italy, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

"The meeting addressed relations between Türkiye and Brazil, Israel's atrocities in Gaza and what must be done to stop them as well as global developments," the directorate said in a statement on X.

Underlining that Tel Aviv "has become increasingly isolated lately," Erdogan said, "the pressure on Israel must be increased and sustained in order to end the oppression," the statement added.

Israel has faced international condemnation for its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 85,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

