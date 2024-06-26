AFRICA
Kenya's Ruto 'will not' sign bill on new taxes
Kenya's President William Ruto has said he "will not" sign a controversial finance bill into law.
Deadly protests broke out in Kenya after the government proposed new taxes that were rejected by the people. / Photo: Reuters
June 26, 2024

Kenyan President William Ruto has said he will not sign into law a controversial finance bill that led to nationwide protests and several people were shot dead.

Protesters stormed the parliament after the legislation was passed by lawmakers on Tuesday. The bill would have increased taxes and thus the cost of living.

"Having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill 2024, and listening keenly to the people of Kenya, who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill, and it shall subsequently be withdrawn," Ruto told a news conference at the State House in the capital Nairobi.

"People lost their lives and it is very unfortunate. I wish that would not have happened," he added.

Military deployment

The chaos had led the government to deploy the military to deal with the law and order situation.

A high court had cancelled the order for the deployment.

SOURCE:AA
