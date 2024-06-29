Galatasaray have signed Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on a free transfer, the Turkish Super League champions said in a statement.

The 31-year-old former Chelsea midfielder made a loan move to Galatasaray in a deal last year in August with the option to sign permanently on a free transfer if certain conditions were met.

"The football player will be paid a net seasonal wage of 2.85 million euros ($3.05 million) for the 2024-2025 season, Galatasaray said in a statement late of Friday.

Chelsea's reaction

"In accordance with the agreement, if the conditional extension option is realised, the football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of 2.85 million euros for the 2025-2026 season."

Chelsea signed Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam in 2020. He made 107 appearances and scored 14 goals for the club, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Club and Club World Cup.

"We thank Hakim for his efforts during his time at Chelsea and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his career," Chelsea said in a statement.