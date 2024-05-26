TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray win Turkish Super Lig title
Lions beat Tumosan Konyaspor 3-1 to clinch 24th Turkish title with 102 points.
Galatasaray win Turkish Super Lig title
Galatasaray secured the victory to win the 2024 Turkish title with 102 points. / Photo: AA
May 26, 2024

Galatasaray have won their 24th Turkish Super Lig title after beating Tumosan Konyaspor 3-1.

Galatasaray scored on Sunday the opener in the 29th minute as Argentine star Mauro Icardi's header in the area beat Polish goalkeeper Jakub Slowik. German left-back Derrick Kohn crossed to assist him.

Icardi doubled the advantage for the visitors as he scored a classy backheel goal in the 51st minute after Lucas Torreira's pass from the right flank. A few minutes later Galatasaray midfielder Berkan Kutlu added a third goal.

Louka Prip, Konyaspor's Danish winger, was on the scoresheet to narrow the gap to two in the 78th minute, 1-3.

Galatasaray secured the victory to win the 2024 Turkish title with 102 points.

After the final whistle, the club's players and staff celebrated their success.

Second-place Fenerbahce, meanwhile, hammered Istanbulspor 6-0 at home, finishing the Turkish league as runners-up with 99 points.

Tumosan Konyaspor came 16th with 41 points to stay in the Super Lig for the next season.

MKE Ankaragucu took a 4-2 defeat at Trabzonspor to be relegated to a lower division. The club from the Turkish capital had 40 points to end the 2023-24 season in the 17th spot.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us