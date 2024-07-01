Eritrea's Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a stage on the Tour de France when he prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the end of the third stage on Monday.

Girmay, who was already the first Black African to win a grand tour stage at the 2022 Giro d'Italia, timed his effort to perfection to beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud de Lie, second and third respectively.

Richard Carapaz took the overall lead, becoming the first rider from Ecuador to wear the yellow jersey, which he snatched from the shoulders of Tadej Pogacar on added places without time differences.

Pre-stage favourite Jasper Philipsen of Belgium was involved in a huge crash with 2.3 kilometres left of the stage.

Nervy sprint

Pogacar, as well as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, were unaffected as Carapaz fought his way to the front of the peloton to make sure he would claim the yellow jersey.

In a very nervy sprint, Girmay was close to the safety barriers but kept his cool to give his Intermarche-Wanty team their first victory on the Tour.

"To be part of the Tour de France is already incredible. I was dreaming of taking part and now I can't control my emotions," a teary-eyed Girmay said.

"With my first Tour last year, I acquired experience and I manage everything better. Winning today is unbelievable.

'Unbelievable'

"To be honest, when I went to the Giro I knew I had the level to fight for the win but for the Tour I was thinking I would have to wait 2025, 2026. To win a stage where all the best sprint specialists are present is unbelievable."

With no champagne on the podium, Girmay was unlikely to suffer the same fate as on the 2022 Giro when he had to pull out of the race after a Prosecco cork flew into his eye on the podium.

Girmay's win is something of a watershed moment for cycling's most famous race. Only two other African riders, both white – Robbie Hunter and Daryl Impey of South Africa – had previously won stages on the Tour.

On Monday, France's Fabien Grellier was the only rider to break away, with 66 kilometres left, and he collected a 2,000 euro prize for the most aggressive rider of the day.

Back on the attack

The peloton kept the TotalEnergie rider on a tight leash through the Barbaresco vineyards, and reined him in 29 kilometres from the line.

Chaos ensued in the lead-up to the final sprint, however, with a massive pile-up meaning several pre-stage favourites were held up behind the group who battled it out for the win.

The race will now head for the high mountains, notably climbing the lung-busting Col du Galibier, in Tuesday's fourth stage as the peloton enters France with a stage finish in Valloire after a 139.6-km ride from Pinerolo.

While he celebrated claiming the yellow jersey, Carapaz knew he would not keep it too long as Pogacar and Vingegaard are expected to be on the attack on Tuesday.

A 'dream'

"Great day for Ecuador, for me, for my team. It's a dream, the Tour is the biggest race of the world," Carapaz said.

"The team did a great job, it's historical. We want to keep this jersey but tomorrow is a tough day and we've seen that Vingegaard and Pogacar are in great shape. Whether I keep the jersey a day or week, it will be fantastic."

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.