The Chefs Association of Ghana has distanced itself from Ebenezer Smith, accused by Guinness World Records (GWR) of faking a cooking marathon record.

Ghana’s chef association General Secretary Peter Agborvi, in an interview with a local news channel, GHone TV, said Smith was not a registered member of the association.

Agborvi said Chef Smith had been contacted at the start of his cook-a-thon to get him registered, but to no avail.

"We contacted his team to register with us because he was using our logo during his cook-a-thon, but he didn't," saidAgborvi.

Controversial announcement

Chef Smith has not made any comments on this development.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Smith told a press conference in Accra, “Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder.”

Smith also presented a ‘certificate from GWR,' endorsing his record.

But GWR has denied ever endorsing Smith as a cook-a-thon record holder, insisting the record belongs to Irish cook Alan Fisher.

