Freezing conditions are expected to affect parts of South Africa as forecasters warn that Tuesday could be the coldest morning of the year so far.

The the southern hemisphere nation is experiencing winter and the South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has warned of a cold front that will sweep across most of the country.

"Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the year so far, with many localities over the interior of the country expected to drop well below freezing, with widespread morning frost anticipated," the weather service said in a statement.

It added that temperatures for the rest of the day are expected to rise quickly.

Snowfall forecast

Widespread and disruptive snowfall are expected in parts of the country, while other areas will experience heavy rainfall with a possibility of floods.

Farmers have been urged to offer shelter for their livestock.

Last year in July, people in South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg, woke up to a rare snowfall - the first time in the city in over a decade.

