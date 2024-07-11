By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

From West African cities of Lomé, to Ouagadougou, from Ouaga to Abidjan as well as in Mali, the name Karim la joie' has become popular in recent months.

The young Burkinabè comedian is spreading joy and laughter across French-speaking West Africa thanks to his "C'est qui lui?'' (Who is this?) sketch series that draw millions of views every time a new episode is published on social media.

The main character, played by the comedian Karim, is a young Burkinabè who seems to have lost all memory of his life in Africa just two weeks after returning home from a visit to France.

His return prompts Karim, in a kind of reintegration, to ask the question: "Who is this?" every time he crosses paths with his friends or his parents.

In addition to what is taken for snobbery by some, Karim's tone and manner since his return from abroad have changed so much that he is obliged to be accompanied by the only person he has not forgotten, Raoul Kara.

Good actor that he is, Karim let’s us ask the question that has become his own signature: "Who is Karim?"

His real name is Karim Ouédraogo. His character is a satirical portrayal of the "Mbenguiste'' - a colloquial for Africans returning from or living in France – who are widely derided for developing a high opinion of themselves after life abroad.

''Karim la joie is me, a young comedian. A former student with a passion for humor, comedy, and the filmmaking profession, as well as a passion for music. In short, I'm a great lover of art," Karim la joie tells TRT Afrika.

The football enthusiast, who has always been passionate about higher education, admits that he has always been a showman ever since he was a child.

Spreading joy and creating a positive atmosphere comes naturally to him.

After university, the young Burkinabé fully embraced his talent for humor. It was particularly from the end of 2023 that Karim's talents as a scriptwriter and director brought his sense of humor into the fore.

From one video to the next, the content improved significantly, and the artist transitioned from low traffic on Facebook to garnering millions of views in a single day.

The social media boom began precisely in May 2024, with the release of the premiere of ''C'est qui lui?/Quand tu fais deux semaines en France''.

With his silver-toe shoe and outstretched arms, the character Karim la joie is even the subject of social media challenges from young people who don't hesitate to repeat his now famous walking posture.

In one of the series, in which Karim walks boastfully with his arms splayed out, a young man asks him if the posture is due to an illness.

Karim responds in typical style: "Who is this? ... me, I don't argue with employees myself."

One subscriber Nene Youssouf Sow from Guinea commented: ''I've watched the video more than 10 times''.

''We know people who behave like the main character in the video. Some of these people don't want to see their old friends or family or go back to their old neighborhoods. Everything has changed for them, " he said.

In total, thousands of people have given mostly positive opinions on Karim’s work.

"Everything has turned to gold for these ‘Mbenguists’. The message behind the sketches is that you should not forget your past (despite any change of fortunes)," Karim explains.

A devout believer, Karim expresses gratitude to God for the acceptance of his content by audiences, and he is thrilled to create more videos.

''Before, on social media, I wasn't too well known. It was a bit like staying in the shadows. I had already made a number of videos on different themes, but when I really started publishing, I got a lot more exposure," Karim enthuses.

For the production team, this is a moment of recognition and reward after a long period of work and reflection. In addition to Raoul Kara and Trong Boy, Karim's team includes Safi Safi, Kama Kama and Rebeca.

In order to keep a cool head and manage the success as well as invitations to appear on stage, Karim knows how to rely on his values and on his collaborators and long-standing friends.

''It has to be said that I've been working with the actors for a long time. We've known each other since then, and with enthusiasts like me who have stayed on, we form a sort of family.

“Depending on the scripts, I'm able to distribute the roles and, in a group dynamic, we manage to produce these videos that people seem to appreciate. We get on very well and have the same vision and almost the same artistic sensibility," says Karim.

On what lies ahead for his career, Karim says he hopes continue producing content that audiences will enjoy.

''Even if success or popularity can be fleeting, we still hope to keep our subscribers and give them joy and satisfaction with new projects, that's very important. That's very important," Karim tells TRT Afrika.

In the present moment, Karim and his troupe are currently on an African tour that has already taken them to Côte d'Ivoire and Togo, and includes many other destinations.

