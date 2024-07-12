Ambani wedding: Nigeria's Rema to perform with global stars
Ambani wedding: Nigeria's Rema to perform with global stars
Rema is expected to perform his hit record-breaking single 'Calm Down', which has topped charts in India, in 2023.
July 12, 2024

Nigerian Afrobeat’s star Rema is set to perform at the extravaganza wedding of the son of Asia’s richest, Anant Ambani.

A viral video shared on Thursday by Rema’s team showed his arrival in India ahead of the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant this weekend.

Rema is expected to perform his hit record-breaking single 'Calm Down', which has topped charts in India, in 2023.

Rema joins other A-list artists performing at the wedding, which has seen performances from Canadian singer Justin Bieber and pop icon Rihanna.

In June, the couple embarked on a four-day Mediterranean cruise, where singer Katy Perry performed at a masquerade ball at a French chateau in Cannes.

The Backstreet Boys, US rapper Pitbull, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli also provided entertainment.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
