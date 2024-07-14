Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday launched a long-awaited process of reconciliation over a notorious 1980s massacre by government troops which claimed tens of thousands of lives.

As part of it, in a bid to settle the longstanding grievances and tensions, survivors will be interviewed in a series of hearings opening the way for possible compensation.

"Today is a pivotal moment in our history. This is the day where we demonstrate that as a country, we are capable of resolving our disputes as Zimbabweans, regardless of their complexity or magnitude," Mnangagwa said speaking in the southern African country's second largest city, Bulawayo.

"This initiative is a potent symbol of our collective will to bridge the divides that have separated us for too long," he added, describing the process as a "pilgrimage towards healing."

Deadly crackdown

The so-called Gukurahundi massacres took place a few years after Zimbabwe's independence from Britain, as late leader Robert Mugabe asserted his power.

From 1983, Mugabe deployed an elite North Korean-trained army unit to crack down on a revolt in Bulawayo's western Matabeleland region, the heartland of the Ndebele minority.

They killed an estimated 20,000 people over several years, according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe, a death toll supported by Amnesty International.

The operation was named "Gukurahundi", a term in the majority Shona language, which translates loosely as "the early rain that washes away the chaff."

'Heap of lies'

Critics say it targeted dissidents loyal to Mugabe's rival, fellow revolutionary leader Joshua Nkomo. Most of the victims belonged to the minority Ndebele tribe.

Mugabe, who died in 2019, never acknowledged responsibility for the massacres, dismissing Amnesty International evidence as a "heap of lies."

After taking power in 2017, Mnangagwa, 81, promised a resolution and set up a panel of chiefs to probe the massacres. The 72 chiefs will now preside over the village hearings.

But activists said the process got off on the wrong foot, lacking an official government apology.

'Bad patch'

"The launch was a great opportunity to say sorry, but he (Mnangagwa) did not. He should have used that opportunity," said Buster Magwizi, a spokesperson for veterans of ZPRA, a former liberation armed group loyal to Nkomo.

Mnangagwa, who has previously said the massacre was "a bad patch" in Zimbabwe's history, was security minister at the time but has always denied any responsibility.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.