Rebels affiliated killed at least five people in eastern DR Congo in an attack on Wednesday, local sources told AFP.

"I saw with my own eyes five people who had been decapitated," one resident told AFP.

The resident saw the bodies at a healthcare centre near where the attackers struck in the Beni territory of the North Kivu province.

Another source echoed the toll of five and blamed the attack on the ADF militant group.

'Left in mourning'

"The ADF have once again left us in mourning... they killed five bikers who were going to the market," said Leo Siviwe, the head of the administrative area where the health centre is situated.

The ADF has established a presence over the past three decades in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing thousands of civilians.

"The ADF this morning killed seven people – four men and three women – in the village of Kazahoro," Kinos Katuo, a civil society leader in the Mamove district of North Kivu, told AFP.

He added that they also "burned two motorcycles and houses."

Joint operations

Since the end of 2021, the Congolese and Ugandan armies have been conducting joint operations against the ADF in North Kivu and the neighbouring province of Ituri, but have so far failed to stop the deadly attacks on civilians.

The ADF has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians as well as staging attacks in neighbouring Uganda.

"We need a reinforcement of military personnel" said Katuo, adding that the population is being "sacrificed."

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.