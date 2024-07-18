BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria offers $45 as minimum wage
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has approved a new minimum wage of $45.
July 18, 2024

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has approved the minimum wage increment to 70,000 naira ($45) from 30,000 naira ($20) previously.

The country's Information Minister Mohammed Idris said on Thursday that the government would engage representatives of labour unions in efforts to persuade them to accept the new offer.

The labour unions had demanded a minimum wage of 250,000 naira ($150), citing inflation and a high cost of living.

A meeting between the parties was scheduled for later Thursday.

