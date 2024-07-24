AFRICA
Kenya's Ruto names opposition figures in cabinet lineup
The president named minority leader Opiyo Wandayi as energy minister and lawmaker John Mbadi as finance minister.
Kenya's President Ruto is facing calls to resign. / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2024

Kenya President William Ruto has named opposition figures and reinstated more sacked ministers in a new 'broad-based' cabinet following anti-government protests that killed over 50 people.

The president named minority leader Opiyo Wandayi as energy minister and lawmaker John Mbadi as finance minister, who both belong to opposition leader Raila Odinga's party.

Ruto on Wednesday named a second batch of 10 ministers that included four ministers and an attorney general he sacked nearly a fortnight ago.

He had named the first batch of 11 ministers last week.

Split opposition

Young protesters behind six weeks of demonstrations that forced Ruto to withdraw $2.7 billion in tax hikes had already voiced opposition to a unity government.

They said a deal between the rival camps would only perpetuate a tradition of leaders co-opting the opposition with jobs and perks while the population sees no benefits.

Coalition allies of Odinga's party had also said last week that they would not participate in a unity government.

More than 50 people have been killed in the protests, which have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power.

Calls to resign

Despite the shelving of the tax raises, demonstrations have continued, and many activists are now calling for Ruto to resign.

The cabinet nominees have to be approved by lawmakers in the National Assembly before being appointed.

Here is the full list of the latest Kenya cabinet nominees:

  • 1. Treasury - John Mbadi

  • 2. Trade - Salim Mvurya

  • 3. Tourism - Rebecca Miano

  • 4. Energy - Opiyo Wandayi

  • 5. Mining - Hassan Joho

  • 6. Sports - Kipchumba Murkomen

  • 7. Labour - Alfred Mutua

  • 8. Cooperatives - Wycliffe Oparanya

  • 9. Public Service - Justin Muturi

  • 10. Gender - Stella Langat

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
