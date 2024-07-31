By Dayo Yussuf

A wave of youth activism is sweeping across Africa, a continent of great possibilities facing a welter of unfulfilled aspirations.

Social media, the modern-day dipstick for public sentiment, harbours a groundswell of opinion favouring the idea of legions of young people across Africa taking their governments head-on and holding their leaders to account.

Many see it as a phenomenon whose time has come.

If the recent anti-tax agitation in Kenya spearheaded by Gen Z reflects discontent boiling over, stirrings of protest elsewhere on the continent are seen as a measure of fatigue building over governance, lack of economic opportunities, and corruption.

Although arson and looting have intermittently marred the protests in Kenya, hashtags like #KenyaProtests continue to gain traction.

In Nigeria, young people are planning a countrywide protest on August 1 to demand free education, an end to food insecurity, and steps to cool down runaway inflation.

South Africa, too, has seen a surge in complaints driven by economic hardship.

Echo of familiar ills

The common thread is frustration with economic inequality, unemployment, and corruption. Many young Africans feel that their governments have failed to provide them with the opportunities and support they need to thrive.

"I think it boils down to young people being more politically aware than at any time in history," Mike Muchiri, a young activist in Nairobi, tells TRT Afrika.

"Ours is an informed opinion of everything that is going on in the political sphere. We understand how every sector and ministry works and how these political games are being played." he adds.

Kenyan youth, who have been protesting for over a month, vow to continue with the push until, as they say, they see "tangible change".

Ugandan youth are also tentatively challenging the status quo.

The Nigerian government is already making some concessions to pre-empt the agitation that threatens to erupt at any moment.

Days before the proposed nationwide protest over alleged lapses in governance and the spiralling cost of living, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government offered the country's young people jobs in the state oil company and billions of naira worth of grants, among other incentives to discourage the action.

But the call to action remains active, at least for now.

Promises to keep

So, what is the tipping point when a country's youth take to the streets against the government of the day?

"The first thing is good governance," Dr Bello Galadanchi, a teacher and consultant in Nigeria, tells TRT Afrika.

"What they (the protesters) want more than anything else is a transparent, people-oriented government."

Of course, the immediate goal of an agitation may vary from country to country, but you would be surprised by how many objectives overlap.

Healthcare, insurance, and the employment of more doctors and nurses are priorities in countries where people are forced to make do with underequipped and poorly managed public hospitals.

This is often compounded by the culture of government officials of some of these countries jetting off to abroad for their medical needs and those of their families.

Inadequate employment opportunities for young graduates is another peeve point that resonates across the continent.

Africa has the youngest population in the world, with 70% of sub-Saharan Africa under 30.

The continent still lags behind most of the world in providing jobs, with South Africa grossing the highest official unemployment rate at 32.9% in 2023. Joblessness in Nigeria and Kenya is also high.

Unrest over the escalating cost of living is echoing across borders, too.

"Living is so expensive right now, especially food," Dr Bello tells TRT Afrika. "The inflation rate is extremely high (34.19% in June, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria). The average salary isn't enough to buy three square meals daily." says Galadanchi.

Stopgap won't work

Since the start of the protests in Kenya, President William Ruto has made some quick-fix announcements to help calm the tensions.

"Gen Z is now looking at the big picture. They want change to be long-term and sustainable," says Muchiri.

"These demands are not new. Most leaders came to power pledging what the youth wanted and listing these in their manifestos. Now, they say there is no money to fund these welfare measures."

While politicians' promises have remained unfulfilled, the alleged opulence and uncaring attitude of some leaders have fuelled public anger against governments.

"Young people are demanding systematic change. They may not know what lies ahead, but they surely don't want things to continue as they are," says Galandanchi.

