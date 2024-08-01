TÜRKİYE
Türkiye beat Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024
Türkiye secures a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic in women's volleyball at Paris 2024, putting them on the brink of reaching the quarterfinals.
The Turkish women previously beat the Netherlands 3-2 on July 29. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 1, 2024

The Turkish women's national volleyball team has beaten the Dominican Republic 3-1 in the Olympic Pool C match to be on the brink of the Paris 2024 quarterfinals.

At South Paris Arena 1, the Dominican Republic won the first set 25-21 to take the lead in the match.

But Melissa Vargas led Türkiye came back from a 1-0 deficit to be victorious with the sets of 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 to take their second victory at the Paris Games.

She had an impressive 31 points to be the key player of the match. Middle blocker Eda Erdem scored 14 points, and Ilkin Aydin and Hande Baladin had 10 points each for Türkiye.

Brayelin Martinez, a Dominican outside hitter, led her team with 14 points. Türkiye are leading the Pool C after winning all their two games in the French capital.

The Turkish women previously beat the Netherlands 3-2 on July 29. On Sunday, Türkiye will face Italy at the South Paris Arena 1 to complete the pool stage.

Dominican Republic previously lost their first match against Italy 3-1 in Paris, but they must beat the Netherlands on Saturday to keep their last eight hopes alive.

On Thursday afternoon, second-place Italy will take on the Netherlands in Paris as the game will shape the top of the pool.

SOURCE:TRT World
