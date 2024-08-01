Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe on Thursday reappointed Victoire Tomegah-Dogbe as the country's prime minister for a six-year term under the new constitution, the president's office said.

The appointment came months after Tomegah-Dogbe resigned from the position together with her entire government in March.

Despite her resignation, Gnassingbe had tasked Tomegah-Dogbe to continue managing current affairs until the appointment of a new government team.

Tomegah-Dogbe was the first woman to hold the position of prime minister in the West African nation following her first appointment in 2020.

Ministerial positions

She has held several ministerial positions from 2008, including serving as chief of staff of the president's office.

Thursday's appointment follows an approval of a new constitution by the National Assembly earlier this year, which switched the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system.

Under the new constitution, the president will be elected by parliament instead of direct adult suffrage for a single term of six years.

Under the new constitution, executive power lies with a "president of the council of ministers" or prime minister, with Togo's existing presidency role largely rendered ceremonial.

Gnassingbe's father Gnassingbe Eyadema ruled the small West African nation for almost four decades before the son succeeded him with the backing of the military.

