The South African government says an investigation has revealed that the mother of Miss South Africa 2024 contestant Chidinma Adetshina may have committed "identity theft."

According to government, Adetshina's mother is suspected of stealing the identity details of another South African woman, and using the stolen details to register the then-young Adetshina.

The model's registration at birth meant she would gain citizenship by birth. Adetshina was born in 2001.

Under South African law, a person born to a South African citizen or permanent resident of South Africa, is granted citizenship by birth.

Adetshina's mother is said to be originally from the neighbouring Mozambique. How she acquired South African citizenship is now the subject of investigation.

'Innocent mother suffers'

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday that "an innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina's mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child."

The department added that it had "broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme."

The agency further said it was seeking legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina's citizenship status.

"Upon the completion of the investigation, Home Affairs intends to press criminal charges against all implicated parties," the department said, adding: "There are ongoing engagements with all stakeholders, including Adetshina's mother."

'Digital modernisation'

The agency also stated: "This case, which stems from alleged fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of Home Affairs applications, adjudication and verification processes, to insulate the department against fraudulent interference."

"The case also highlights the reason for the department's blocking of certain duplicate IDs, and that the court-ordered unblocking of these documents must be handled with caution."

The Department of Home Affairs said throughout the process, it will "uphold the rule of law as well as the rights of all parties."

Adetshina is among the top 13 models seeking to represent South Africa at the next global beauty pageant.

Debate over nationality

Initial government records indicated she was born in South Africa's Johannesburg city to a South African mother of Mozambican roots and a Nigerian father.

Adetshina's candidature in the beauty contest has drawn mixed reactions, with a number of people questioning her nationality, given that her parents have foreign roots.

According to Miss South Africa entry requirements, a contestant "must be a South African citizen and in possession of a valid South African ID document or passport. If the applicant holds dual citizenship, details of both nationalities must be provided."

The fact that Adetshina was cleared to contest is a strong indication that she has South African identity documents.

Fate hangs in the balance

On Saturday, August 10, the new Miss South Africa will be crowned at a ceremony in the capital Pretoria and Adetshina hopes she would succeed Natasha Joubert as the crown-holder.

However, the active investigation over her mother's identity status leaves her fate hanging in the balance.

