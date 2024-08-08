Zambia is celebrating its first Olympic medal in 28 years after Muzal Samukonga on Wednesday won bronze in the men's Olympic 400 metres.

Quincy Hall of the United States won gold while Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith took the silver.

A capacity 69,000 crowd at the Stade de France watched as Samukonga ran a time of 43.74 seconds to set a new national record. It was the first time ever five athletes had gone below 44 seconds in the same race.

Zambia last won an Olympic medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, United States, when Samuel Matete won silver in the Men's 400 metres hurdles.

'Immense pride'

President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Samukonga for his achievement.

"We have our Olympic medal! Congratulations Muzala Samukonga. Your performance at the Paris Olympics fills us with immense pride," he said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Samukonga said: "Thank you Heavenly Father I'll forever be grateful."