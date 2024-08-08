SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Zambia wins first Olympic medal in 28 years
Samukonga ran a time of 43.74 seconds to set a new national record in men's 400 metres.
Zambia wins first Olympic medal in 28 years
Bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga of Zambia celebrates after the final. Photo / Reuters
August 8, 2024

Zambia is celebrating its first Olympic medal in 28 years after Muzal Samukonga on Wednesday won bronze in the men's Olympic 400 metres.

Quincy Hall of the United States won gold while Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith took the silver.

A capacity 69,000 crowd at the Stade de France watched as Samukonga ran a time of 43.74 seconds to set a new national record. It was the first time ever five athletes had gone below 44 seconds in the same race.

Zambia last won an Olympic medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, United States, when Samuel Matete won silver in the Men's 400 metres hurdles.

'Immense pride'

President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Samukonga for his achievement.

"We have our Olympic medal! Congratulations Muzala Samukonga. Your performance at the Paris Olympics fills us with immense pride," he said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Samukonga said: "Thank you Heavenly Father I'll forever be grateful."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us