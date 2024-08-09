SPORTS
South Africa wins men's 4x100m relay silver in an African record
Akani Simbine passed four other teams in the final leg to secure the country's first ever medal in the race.
Bayanda Walaza of South Africa, Shaun Maswanganyi of South Africa, Bradley Nkoana of South Africa and Akani Simbine of South Africa celebrate with their national flags after winning silver. Photo / Reuters
August 9, 2024

South Africa took silver in the Olympic men's 4x100m relay in Paris on Friday.

The quartet set an African record of 37.57sec in the race won by Canada.

Akani Simbine passed four other teams in the final leg to secure the country's first ever medal in the men's 4x100m relay.

South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has congratulated the team in a post on X.

The Canadian team, comprising Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, clocked 37.50 seconds for gold. Britain won bronze (37.61).

Defending champions Italy, featuring 2021 100m champion Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, finished fourth in 37.68sec.

The United States, missing Covid-hit 100m champion Noah Lyles, initially crossed the line in seventh in 37.89, but were later disqualified.

Christian Coleman botched the first baton handover with Kenny Bednarek, the latter coming to an almost total standstill.

Dismal US

Kyree King and Fred Kerley could do nothing to drag the quartet back into the running.

It continues the sprint powerhouse's dismal Olympic run.

The last time the US men medalled was with a silver at the 2004 Athens Games.

There was a botched handoff in the heats of the 2021 Tokyo Games, while the US were disqualified at the 2016 Rio Games and failed to medal in London in 2012 whilst also coming a cropper in the semi-finals in Beijing in 2008.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
