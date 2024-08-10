TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israeli school ‘massacre’ in Gaza
Israel has committed 'new crime against humanity' by killing over 100 civilians, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Israeli warplanes dropped three bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds (over 900 kg) on the school./ Photo: AA
August 10, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the massacre perpetrated by the Israeli army against displaced Palestinians seeking refuge at the Tabaeen school in central Gaza.

"Israel has committed a new crime against humanity by massacring more than a hundred civilians who had taken refuge in a school building in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry criticised the Netanyahu government, saying: "This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu Government intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire."

The statement also underlines that international actors who do not take action against Israel's actions are complicit in these crimes.

Three massive bombs

The director of the Government Media Office in Gaza on Saturday said that Israeli aircraft targeted the Tabaeen School in Gaza City, which is sheltering over 6,000 displaced people, with three massive bombs.

Ismail Thawabteh said the Israeli warplanes dropped three bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds (over 900 kg) on the school.

The attack resulted in immediate fatalities of at least 100 people, with dozens more suffering severe injuries, including amputations.

SOURCE:TRT World
