Premier League to explain VAR decisions on X during matches
The X account will also provide insights directly from the VAR hub and refereeing experts.
Premier League to explain VAR decisions on X during matches
General view of the big screen during a VAR review before a goal is overturned. / Photo: Reuters
August 15, 2024

The Premier League hopes to reduce frustration with the VAR system with the launch of a social media account that will provide near real-time updates and explanations regarding officiating and operational decisions for every match.

Teams voted in favour of keeping VAR in June despite huge amounts of criticism about the technology-aided officiating system last season, with Wolverhampton Wanderers initiating a petition to scrap it.

"In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match C entre will be able to relay on social media near-live information from the VAR Hub during a game," the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to posting refereeing decisions, the X account, @PLMatchCentre, will also provide insights directly from the VAR hub and refereeing experts with the aim of bringing transparency, the league said.

Experts from PGMOL, the league’s officiating body, will also clarify the laws of the game and provide additional information and updates on the VAR decision-making processes when necessary.

SOURCE:Reuters
