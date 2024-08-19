Nigerian clubs Enugu Rangers and Remo Stars made winning starts in CAF Champions League qualifying on Sunday as they bid to become the first title-holders from the country since 2004.

Frank Uwumiro netted midway through the first half to give Enugu a surprisingly narrow 1-0 'away' first round, first leg win over Zilimadjou of the Comoros in Uyo.

Zilimadjou forfeited home advantage because the Comoros does not have an international-standard stadium, meaning both legs will be staged in the south-eastern Nigerian city.

Enugu, winners of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup in 1977, are hoping to emulate back-to-back CAF champions Enyimba, the only Nigerian side to win the competition.

Remo overcame conceding early in the second half to edge former African champions FAR Rabat of Morocco 2-1 in Ikenne.

Nduku Junior had a first-half goal for Stars cancelled by Democratic Republic of Congo-born Joel Beya six minutes after half-time.

Ismaila Sodiq put Remo ahead again on 66 minutes and this time the Nigerians retained the advantage to set up an intriguing return match on August 25 in the Moroccan capital.

Egyptian clubs, led by 12-time champions Al Ahly, have won the Champions League a record 18 times, and Pyramids served notice that they could be strong contenders this season.

Desperate to atone for a disappointing group exit when they debuted in the last edition, the Cairo outfit crushed JKU of Zanzibar 6-0 with Mohanad Lasheen netting twice.

Al Ahly received a bye into the second round, scheduled for September, where they will face Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan or Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Bentiu surprised Gor, the only Kenyan winners of a CAF club competition, by building a 1-0 lead in Juba through a second-half goal from Mohammed Musa.

Orlando Pirates, the first South African winners of the Champions League, drew 0-0 away to African debutants Disciples of Madagascar.

Newcomers Samartex of Ghana look set to reach the second and final qualifying round after an Emmanuel Mamah goal just after half-time earned a 1-0 away win over Victoria United of Cameroon.

