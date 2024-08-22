BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Botswana discovers world's 'second-largest diamond'
The huge ''exceptional'' 2,492-carat diamond was unearthed in a mine in Western Botswana.
Botswana is one of the biggest diamond producers in the world. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday.

The Botswana government believes the huge 2,492-carat stone is the biggest discovered in the country, and the second-biggest ever brought out of a mine.

Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement Wednesday that it recovered the “exceptional” rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in western Botswana.

Lucara said it was a "high-quality" stone and was found intact. It was located using X-ray technology.

The weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years and the second-largest ever dug out of a mine after the Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905.

$53 million damond

The Cullinan was 3,106 carats and was cut into gems, some of which form part of the British Crown Jewels.

A bigger black diamond was discovered in Brazil in the late 1800s, but it was found on the surface and was believed to have been part of a meteorite.

Botswana is the second biggest producer of diamonds and has unearthed all of the world's biggest stones in recent years.

Before this discovery, the Sewelo diamond, which was found at the Karowe Mine in 2019, was recognised as the second-biggest mined diamond in the world at 1,758 carats.

The 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond, also from Botswana's Karowe Mine, was bought by a British jeweller for $53 million in 2017.

