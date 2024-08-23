AFRICA
Bolt blocks Nigerian and South African users over pranks
Bolt has blocked numerous accounts involved in the prank between Nigerians and South Africans.
Ride-haling apps in Nigeria and South Africa have been compelled to bock accounts of several users ordering fake rides.  / Photo: DPA
August 23, 2024

Bolt announced restrictions to inter-country ride requests between Nigeria and South Africa after several users took to ordering and cancelling rides from one another’s countries.

The trend started by the South Africans was tagged: ‘Request in Nigeria Challenge’.

Customers ordered rides and cancelled them after drivers accepted, triggering similar reaction from Nigerans.

The incidents have sparked outrage among users on X, who view the behavior as a form of digital harassment and a reflection of underlying prejudices.

“Bolt is aware of the fake ride request incident between some individuals in Nigeria and South Africa. We understand the impact this situation has had on our driver-partners in Nigeria and South Africa. We are committed to ensuring a safe, reliable, and secure experience for all members of our community,” Yahaya Mohammed, Country Manager of Bolt in Nigeria, said.

Chidima connection

The 'cab wars' started a day after Chidimma Adetshina - a model who dropped out of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition following a heated controversy over her identity - arrived in Lagos ahead of the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

“I’m so thrilled. I was excited throughout the flight and can’t wait to explore more of Nigeria. I look forward to meeting the other contestants. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete," Adetshina said.

"I believe dreams are valid when action is taken, and I feel this is my time to manifest that. This is the first step towards what I want to achieve.”

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
