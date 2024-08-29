AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Landslides threaten 400,000 people in northern Ethiopia
This rainy season has been devastating for various regions of the country, with deadly landslides affecting multiple districts.
Landslides threaten 400,000 people in northern Ethiopia
Deadly landslides killed more than 250 people in southern Ethiopia in July. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 29, 2024

Ongoing heavy rains in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region have put 400,000 people at risk of flooding and landslides, according to the regional disaster prevention commission.

Commissioner Tesfaw Batable told Amhara TV, the regional state media, that 32 districts are facing an increased risk of natural disasters due to relentless downpours.

The situation is critical, particularly in areas such as North Gondar, South Gondar, and Wag Hemra zones, which have previously been affected by flooding and landslides, the commissioner warned.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, but the risk remains alarming, according to the commissioner.

Devastating season

Local authorities have been on high alert following warnings from the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute about the heightened risk of landslides due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

This rainy season has been devastating for various regions of the country, with landslides affecting multiple districts in both the north and south.

Last month, consecutive landslides in the Gofa zone of Ethiopia’s southern region claimed nearly 260 lives and displaced over 15,000 people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us