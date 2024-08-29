Ongoing heavy rains in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region have put 400,000 people at risk of flooding and landslides, according to the regional disaster prevention commission.

Commissioner Tesfaw Batable told Amhara TV, the regional state media, that 32 districts are facing an increased risk of natural disasters due to relentless downpours.

The situation is critical, particularly in areas such as North Gondar, South Gondar, and Wag Hemra zones, which have previously been affected by flooding and landslides, the commissioner warned.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, but the risk remains alarming, according to the commissioner.

Devastating season

Local authorities have been on high alert following warnings from the Ethiopian Meteorology Institute about the heightened risk of landslides due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

This rainy season has been devastating for various regions of the country, with landslides affecting multiple districts in both the north and south.

Last month, consecutive landslides in the Gofa zone of Ethiopia’s southern region claimed nearly 260 lives and displaced over 15,000 people.

