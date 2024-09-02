Morocco has launched its 7th General Census of Population and Housing (RGPH) to gather accurate demographic and housing data.

The census, led by the High Commission for Planning (HCP), is being conducted nationwide from September 1 to 30.

The RGPH aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Morocco's population and living conditions.

It involves the use of electronic tablets and a dual questionnaire to collect data from households.

Valuable insights

The census has mobilized significant human and material resources, including 55,000 participants, 55,000 tablets, and 55,000 census supplies. The budget for the operation is estimated at MAD 1.46 billion.

The RGPH will provide valuable insights into demographic structures, social protection, information technology usage, and environmental conditions.

The data collected will be used to monitor sustainable development goals and inform policy decisions.

