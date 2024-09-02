The daughter of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma was among hundreds of women and girls who danced for the king of Eswatini in a traditional ceremony on Monday, confirming her engagement to the monarch.

Nomcebo Zuma, 21, was among 5,000 people from around the small kingdom at the annual Reed Dance at the Ludzidzini Royal Village at Lobamba, 23 kilometres (14 miles) southeast of the capital Mbabane.

While the days-long ceremony is a traditional rite of womanhood, it is also been the occasion when King Mswati, 56, makes clear his choice of a new wife.

He already has at least 14, some of whom he married when they were minors, and at least 25 children.

Royal fiancee

Last week, Mswati's brother said that Nomcebo Zuma would attend the Reed Dance as the "liphovela", which means the royal fiancee or concubine.

At Monday's evening ceremony, she was among hundreds of young women and girls in colourful traditional dress, some holding imitation swords and shields, who danced before Mswati and an entourage of men in traditional skins.

Her father Jacob Zuma, 82, is also polygamous by tradition and has at least 20 children.

He was forced to resign as president of South Africa in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations.

