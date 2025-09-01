AFRICA
Sudan records more than 100,000 cholera cases in one year: UN
More than 100,000 cholera infections were reported in the war-hit Sudan in one year, the United Nations said on Monday.
Sudan is facing a serious cholera crisis that has killed more than 2,500 people. / Photo: Reuters
More than 100,000 cholera infections were reported in the war-hit Sudan in one year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.

“Sudan is facing the world’s largest hunger crisis, while cholera is rampant. Famine has been confirmed in some parts of the country,” OCHA said in a statement on the X social media platform.

“We cannot stand by, the people of Sudan need help,” it added, calling the cholera outbreak “the largest” in recent years.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 2,561 people have died of cholera since the outbreak of the epidemic in August 2024.

Deadly war

The cholera crisis comes as a raging war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million others since April 2023, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
