More than 100,000 cholera infections were reported in the war-hit Sudan in one year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.

“Sudan is facing the world’s largest hunger crisis, while cholera is rampant. Famine has been confirmed in some parts of the country,” OCHA said in a statement on the X social media platform.

“We cannot stand by, the people of Sudan need help,” it added, calling the cholera outbreak “the largest” in recent years.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 2,561 people have died of cholera since the outbreak of the epidemic in August 2024.