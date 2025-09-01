AFRICA
1 min read
Guinea lifts media restrictions ahead of referendum
Guinea media can give voice to banned parties ahead of a September referendum, the president of the country's media regulator said on Monday.
Guinea lifts media restrictions ahead of referendum
Guinea has been under military since 2021. / TRT Global
September 1, 2025

Guinea media can give voice to banned parties ahead of a September referendum, the president of the country's media regulator said, reversing an earlier decision to prohibit such coverage.

The West African country will hold a referendum on September 21 expected to open the way for a return to civilian rule after the military seized power in 2021

Last week, the head of the country's communications authority (HAC) Boubacar Yacine Diallo banned the media from giving a voice to suspended or dissolved political parties.

In a note sent to AFP on Monday, the HAC said that the media "must ensure compliance with the principle of equitable access to their channels, columns, and pages," without mentioning the ban.

Recommended

Recommendations

Interviewed by AFP on Monday, Diallo said that the media could give a voice to parties suspended or dissolved by the transitional government.

He said that his remarks on Thursday "served as recommendations, and only the final HAC document can serve as the campaign rules."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us