Guinea media can give voice to banned parties ahead of a September referendum, the president of the country's media regulator said, reversing an earlier decision to prohibit such coverage.

The West African country will hold a referendum on September 21 expected to open the way for a return to civilian rule after the military seized power in 2021

Last week, the head of the country's communications authority (HAC) Boubacar Yacine Diallo banned the media from giving a voice to suspended or dissolved political parties.

In a note sent to AFP on Monday, the HAC said that the media "must ensure compliance with the principle of equitable access to their channels, columns, and pages," without mentioning the ban.