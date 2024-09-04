SPORTS
CAF AFCON 2025 qualifiers kick off
Forty-eight African nations will compete across 12 groups, with the top two finishers in each group earning a place at next year's tournament.
A total of 12 groups of 4 will be in action this week. Photo: CAF / Others
September 4, 2024

The journey to Morocco 2025 begins today as the group stages of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers get underway.

Forty-eight African nations will compete across 12 groups, with the top two finishers in each group earning a place at next year's tournament.

The defending champions, Côte d'Ivoire, will face a stern test against former champions Zambia in Group G.

Other notable matchups include Nigeria's clash against Benin and Rwanda, and Senegal's encounter with Burkina Faso.

Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history, will face Cape Verde in Group C. Mauritania and Botswana will also be vying for a spot in the finals.

A total of 12 groups of 4 will be in action this week fighting for the top two spots available in their respective groups that will see them earn a place in Morocco next year.

The top two finishers in each group will qualify, with the exception of the two groups that do not involve Morocco.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
