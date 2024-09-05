Burkina Faso has launched new biometric passports without the logo of West Africa's main political and economic bloc on their cover, further signalling its determination to withdraw from the regional alliance after military leaders took power in a coup.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, three neighbouring states now led by military juntas, jointly announced in January they would leave the 15-member Economic Community of West African States, which has since sought to persuade the them to reconsider their decision.

"On this passport, there's no ECOWAS logo, and no mention of ECOWAS either. Since January, Burkina Faso has decided to withdraw from this body, and this is just a realisation of the action already taken by Burkina Faso," security minister Mahamadou Sana told reporters at the launch on Tuesday.

Tackling insecurity

ECOWAS has warned that the

three countries' withdrawal

would undermine the freedom of movement and common market of the 400 million people living in the 50-year-old bloc.

Their departure comes as their armies battle groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh, whose insurgencies have destabilised West Africa's central Sahel region over the past decade and threaten to spill over into coastal states.

Since their militaries seized power in a series of coups between 2020 and 2023, the three countries have formed a three-way defence and cooperation pact known as the Alliance of Sahel States and severed long-standing military and diplomatic ties with Western powers, seeking new foreign partners instead.

