AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Algeria president gets nearly 95% of vote to win second term
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has received nearly 95% of the vote to be declared the winner of the September 7, 2024 presidential election.
Algeria president gets nearly 95% of vote to win second term
The 2024 election is the second presidential poll conducted under the complete supervision of an independent electoral authority since the 2019 election. / Photo: AA
September 8, 2024

Algeria's incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune won his second five-year presidential term in early elections held on Saturday, the country's electoral authority announced on Sunday.

During a press conference, Mohamed Charfi, the head of the Independent National Authority of Elections (ANIE), announced that Tebboune won with 94.65% of the votes.

He added that candidate Abdelali Hassani Cherif, leader of the Movement for Society and Peace (the largest Islamic party), came in second with 3.17% of votes.

Youcef Aouchiche, the first national secretary of the Socialist Forces Front (the oldest opposition/leftist party), came in third and last with 2.16% of votes.

Review

Charfi reported that the votes cast for the three candidates totalled 5.7 million out of more than 24 million registered voters.

The electoral authority is expected to immediately forward the counting records to the Constitutional Court, which will have up to 48 hours to review any potential appeals, with the final results to be announced within ten days.

Earlier on Sunday, Charfi stated that the voter turnout at the closing of the polling stations at 8pm on Saturday (1900GMT) within Algeria was 48.03%.

This figure surpassed the last voter turnout for the presidential elections in 2019, which was 39.88%.

This is the second presidential election conducted under the complete supervision of an independent electoral authority since the 2019 election, whereas previously, elections were supervised by the Ministry of Interior.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us