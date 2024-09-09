Namibia's state-owned power utility NamPower on Monday said it had signed a contract with two Chinese firms to start building the country's largest solar power plant.

The southern African country is a net importer of electricity, relying on neighbouring Zambia and South Africa for power, but the plant will add 100 megawatt to its current total installed power capacity of roughly 500 MW.

The plant will help stabilise future electricity tariff increases, support Namibia's economic growth and promote environmental sustainability, Kahenge Haulofu, NamPower managing director, said in a statement.

Some 80% of the 1.4 billion Namibian dollar ($78.33 million) project will be funded by German development bank KfW, while NamPower will contribute the remaining funds from its balance sheet.

Eighteen-month construction period

Firms China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co. Ltd and Chint New Energy Development (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd will take 18 months to complete the power plant and commercial operations are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

