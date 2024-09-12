AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Senegal hit by nationwide power outage
Senegal was hit by a nationwide power outage on Thursday, the West African country's power firm said.
Senegal hit by nationwide power outage
Senegal's power company said connection was gradually being restored to some regions, and parts of the capital Dakar. / Photo: AP
September 12, 2024

Senegal was hit by a nationwide electricity outage on Thursday following an accident at a power station in the capital, Senegal's power utility Senelec said in a statement.

The accident at the 90,000-volt Hann station triggered a wider outage on an interconnection grid, disrupting electricity distribution across the country, Senelec said.

It did not give any further details about the accident.

Since a severe power crisis a decade ago that crippled businesses and led to violent riots, Senegal has carried out reforms and invested heavily in generation and transmission to improve power supply.

The utility said in a statement to Reuters that power was gradually being restored to some regions, and parts of the capital, Dakar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us