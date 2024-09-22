By Brian Okoth

Morocco has retained its top spot as Africa's best ranked football nation, according to FIFA's Men's World Ranking report released on September 19, 2024.

Morocco ranks position 14 globally, behind Argentina (first), France (second), Spain (third), England (fourth), Brazil (fifth), Belgium (sixth), Netherlands (seventh), Portugal (eighth), Colombia (ninth), Italy (10th), Uruguay (11th), Croatia (12th) and Germany (13th).

Morocco has improved on its FIFA points to 1676, from 1669 previously.

Senegal, which has 1620 points, ranks second in Africa, and 21 in the world. The West African nation has, however, slipped two places down in the global ranking compared with its previous position on the chart.

Tunisia rounds out top five

Egypt, which has moved up five spots in the world, ranks third in Africa and 31 globally. The North African side has gained more than 13 points to score 1515 in the current FIFA ranking.

Just like Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire has also moved up five places, to rank 33 in the world, and fourth in Africa.

Tunisia, which is fifth on the continent, has also moved up five places on the FIFA chart, to rank 36 globally.

It is followed by Nigeria at sixth place in Africa, and 39 in the world.

DRC completes 10 best teams in Africa

Algeria has moved up five places to rank 41 globally, and seventh in Africa.

Cameroon has slipped two places down to rank 53 globally, and eighth in Africa, followed by Mali at 54 in the world and ninth on the continent.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has moved up two places, to round out Africa's 10 best football sides, and rank 58 globally.

South Africa comes in at 11th position in Africa, and 59 in the world.

Ghana ranks 70 in the world

Burkina Faso is 12th on the continent, and 63 globally, while Cape Verde is 13th in Africa, and 65 in the world.

Ghana has moved six places down to rank 70 in the world, and 14 in Africa.

Guinea comes in at number 82 globally, and 15 in Africa, followed by Gabon at number 84 in the world, and 16 on the continent.

Angola, which ranks 85 in the world, follows Gabon at number 17, while Benin comes in at position 89 in the world and 18 in Africa.

Somalia is Africa's most poorly ranked team

Uganda is ranked at position 90 in the world, and 19 in Africa, while Zambia is 93 globally and 20 on the continent.

Equatorial Guinea has been placed 94th in the world, and 21 in Africa. Mozambique, which ranks 99 globally, completes the list of Africa's 22 best football teams.

Somalia is the most poorly ranked team in Africa, coming in at number 53 in Africa, and 202 globally.

Seychelles ranks just a position above Somalia at number 201 in the world, while Djibouti comes in at number 192 globally.

Eritrea not ranked

All the African teams were ranked by FIFA, except for Eritrea, who the world governing body says, failed to play regular matches.

FIFA uses a relatively complex points-calculation formula that was revised in September 2023.

In simple terms, the world football governing body ranks teams based on the total points earned in competitive matches across a given period.

Below is the list of African football teams' ranking, according to FIFA:

1. Morocco (14 globally)

2. Senegal (21)

3. Egypt (31)

4. Côte d'Ivoire (33)

5. Tunisia (36)

6. Nigeria (39)

7. Algeria (41)

8. Cameroon (53)

9. Mali (54)

10. DRC (58)

11. South Africa (59)

12. Burkina Faso (63)

13. Cape Verde (65)

14. Ghana (70)

15. Guinea (82)

16. Gabon (84)

17. Angola (85)

18. Benin (89)

19. Uganda (90)

20. Zambia (93)

21. Equatorial Guinea (94)

22. Mozambique (99)

23. Kenya (102)

24. Namibia (105)

25. Madagascar (108)

26. Tanzania (110)

27. Mauritania (112)

28. Guinea-Bissau (115)

29. Republic of Congo (117)

30. Comoros (118)

31. Togo (119)

32. Sudan (120)

33. Libya (121)

34. Zimbabwe (124)

35. Sierra Leone (125)

36. Niger (127)

37. Central African Republic (128)

38. Rwanda (130)

39. Malawi (133)

40. The Gambia (135)

41. Burundi (136)

42. Liberia (143)

43. Ethiopia (145)

44. Botswana (147)

45. Lesotho (153)

46. Eswatini (159)

47. South Sudan (172)

48. Chad (177)

49. Mauritius (178)

50. Sao Tome and Principe (190)

51. Djibouti (192)

52. Seychelles (201)

53. Somalia (202)

54. Eritrea (not ranked)

FIFA ranked a total of 210 teams in the world, with southern Europe's San Marino the lowest ranked team globally. It had 746.05 unit points.